Sheffield secondary school is improving, says Ofsted

A Sheffield secondary school which was placed in special measures is taking effective steps to turn around its fortunes, say education chiefs.

Chaucer School, in Parson Cross, was placed in special measures in April last year after Ofsted inspectors identified a catalogue of failings.

Inspectors criticised leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; behaviour and welfare of pupils; and outcomes for pupils.

But during an interim visit in November last year, inspectors found the school was improving.

In a letter to headteacher, Scott Burniside, inspectors said 'leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures'.

However, they did recommend that the school does not seek to appoint newly qualified teachers.

When the school was placed in special measures, Mr Burnside said he was committed to getting the school to the highest status.