Sheffield secondary awarded national teaching school status

A Sheffield secondary school has chosen to train the next generation of teachers.

King Ecgbert School, in Dore, which is part of the Mercia Learning Trust, is one of more than 65 schools across the country selected to become a national teaching school in the latest recruitment round.

The school has been part of a multi-teaching school alliance - which consists of King Ecgbert School, Totley Primary, Newfield School, Valley Park Community Primary School , The Nether Edge Primary and the new Mercia School, which will open in 2018 - for three years.

The new alliance, which will train both primary and secondary teachers, will be known as the Mercia Learning Alliance.

It also offers teachers and other educational professionals further development training.

Mercia Learning Trust chief executive, Lesley Bowes, said "It is widely recognised that the recruitment and retention of quality teachers is a key issue for schools and so this is an extremely positive step to help address this for the good of Sheffield's children."

"We will now have further capacity to work with schools as a result of the expertise our new partners will bring - Oughtibridge, Dore and Lowfield primaries - alongside our trust member schools."

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are excellent schools that work with partnership schools in an alliance. They raise standards through supporting other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

Prosecutors to announce decisions on possible charges over Hillsborough disaster

Residents of Sheffield tower block which failed fire safety tests speak out

Flooding causes M1 lane closure in South Yorkshire

Faecal bacteria found in ice at Costa, Starbucks and Caffè Nero

Why is Sheffield called Sheffield?

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls set to decide on George Hirst’s pre-season programme

Sheffield United: Blades expect Burton Albion to make John Brayford approach

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats

Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE