Sheffield schoolgirl SPAT at man in car with gold-rimmed wheels and tinted windows after he jumped out and grabbed her

A terrified schoolgirl bravely fought off an attacker by spitting at him after he jumped out of a car with gold-rimmed alloy wheels and tried to grab her.

The red coloured car with distinctive wheel alloys and tinted windows slowly approached the 14-year-old girl while she was walking along Fulmere Crescent in Parson Cross.

Police said the driver then stopped the car, got out and chased her down the road. It is reported that he grabbed her on Knutton Crescent, before she ran away further up the street.

The victim's mum did not want to be interviewed about the incident but in a Facebook post revealed that her daughter spat at the attacker in a desperate bid to get away.

Under the header 'WARNING TO ALL PARENTS OF TEENAGE GIRLS', she revealed chilling details about the girl's ordeal.

The post read: "The guy initially pulled up at the side of her and told her to get in his car and when she refused he got out and shouted at her which caused her to run.

"He then chased after her up Knutton Crescent and managed to grab her from behind she then spat at him which caused him to run back to his car."

She added that her daughter assumed he would have driven off but "as she was running home she noticed he was sat watching her at the end of Fulmere Crescent."

The distressed mum described the driver as an "Asian man in his late 20s to early 30s and had one of those designer stubble beards."

She added police are reviewing CCTV and warned families to "please be aware of this man driving round."

Detectives are now urging anyone with information about the incident, which happened on Monday, January 16, at 4.30pm, to contact them.

Temporary detective chief inspector Steven Ashmore said: “We understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community, and we are working closely with the teenager and her family."

Police described the man as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with a tanned complexion. He is believed to have dark blue eyes and bushy eyebrows, and had a brace. He was reportedly wearing a grey hooded top.

Call police on 101.