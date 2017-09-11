A police search is continuing for a Sheffield schoolgirl missing for three days.

Kalisha Daley, aged 15, from Woodthorpe, has not been seen since she left school at 3.15pm on Friday, September 8.

The teenager is slim, 5ft 2ins tall and has shoulder length, wavy, black hair with extensions parted in the middle.

When she was last seen, she was wearing ripped light-coloured jeans, a black leather jacket and black sling back-style shoes.

She was carrying a black handbag and may also have been wearing gold-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.