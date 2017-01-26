Sheffield schoolgirl hit by van on city street

A girl, aged 15, was struck by a van in Sheffield this morning.

The collision happened on Ridgeway Road, close to the junction with Hollinsend Road, Gleadless, at 8.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said the teenager escaped without serious injuries.

Trams from Halfway are affected as a result of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is reported that a white Ford Transit van collided with a pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, close to the junction with Hollinsend Road.

"The girl is not believed to have suffered serious injuries during the collision."

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.