Two Sheffield boys were forced to race away from a man who approached and verbally abused them as they walked to school.

The two 12-year-old boys were walking along Richmond Hill Road, toward Outwood Academy in Woodhouse, when they were approached by a man driving a car.

He reportedly verbally abused the boys and told them to get into the vehicle before they ran off toward Stradbroke Road.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8.30am on Thursday, July 6.

The man was driving a pale blue Citroen, possibly a C3. Initial information suggesting that the man was driving a Berlingo van has been found to be incorrect.

Parents and pupils are being advised to be vigilant however police are reassuring the community that this is an isolated incident.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a pale blue Citroen C3 being driven around the Woodhouse area between 8am and 9am to contact 101 quoting 247 of July 6 2017.