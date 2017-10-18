Sheffield schoolboy threatened with knife and attacked in street robbery

A boy aged 14 was threatened with a knife and attacked in a street robbery in Sheffield.

The teenager was walking home from school when he was targeted by 'a group of males' on Herries Road, Wadsley Bridge.

South Yorkshire Police said he was threatened with a blade before being beaten up.

His schoolbag was stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery at 4pm on Monday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.