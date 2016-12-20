Sheffield schoolboy still fighting for life after crash

A Sheffield scholboy remains in intensive care after he was hit by a car as he crossed a road.

Hakeem Pickering-Smith, aged 15, suffered life threatening injuries in the collision on Catch Bar Lane, Hillsborough, on Sunday, December 11.

He was rushed to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he has undergone surgery for head injuries.

The Forge Valley School pupil was hit by a gold Fiat Punto close to the junction with Leppings Lane, at 9.30pm.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

