Sheffield schoolboy, 13, missing for a week

A police search for a missing schoolboy is continuing today - seven days after he vanished.

Ronnie Coleman, aged 13, from Arbourthorne, vanished on Friday afternoon last week after attending a family funeral at City Road cemetery and a wake in Darnall.

Detectives do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance and suspect he may be staying with a friend.

They have warned that any adult offering him a place to stay while he is missing faces prosecution for child abduction.

Anyone with information on Ronnie's whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

