Sheffield schoolboy, 13, missing for a week

A police search for a missing schoolboy is continuing today - seven days after he vanished.
Ronnie Coleman, aged 13, from Arbourthorne, vanished on Friday afternoon last week after attending a family funeral at City Road cemetery and a wake in Darnall.
Detectives do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance and suspect he may be staying with a friend.
They have warned that any adult offering him a place to stay while he is missing faces prosecution for child abduction.
Anyone with information on Ronnie's whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Hit-and-run driver hunted by police in Sheffield after horror crash
Snow causes hazardous road conditions for drivers today
Disruption for Sheffield bus passengers as snow falls across city
WEATHER: Cold snap hits Sheffield
I want to end my career in the Premier League with Sheffield United, says Tottenham Hotspur's boyhood Blade Kyle Walker
WATCH: I will leave Sheffield Wednesday when someone kicks my ass - Carlos Carvalhal
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE