Sheffield school in competition to win £10,000 to transform its dining room

A school in Sheffield is hoping to come out on top in a competition to have its dining room transformed.

Greenhill Primary School, in Greenhill, is in the final of the Dulux Smarter Spaces School of Your Dreams Competition.

If the school gets the most votes out of six primaries across the country then it will win £10,000 of decorating prizes.

Headteacher Caroline Coates said: "We want to transform our dining room, which is so much more than a dining room.

"We would like a room of curiosities and inspiration.

"All 520 of our children pass through it at some point everyday. It’s used for so many things - eating food at lunchtime, breakfast club, after school club, holiday club, music lessons, Christmas Fair, discos and events involving families and parents."

The school wants to enlist the help of its own students for the design. Some of the ideas included adding puzzles on the wall and quotes from the children’s favourite poems to create an inspiring and engaging environment.

Mrs Coates added: "Our vision is to be the best you can be and currently our dining room is not a good example of this.

"It does not encourage this aspiration or engage children to be curious.

"The impact of this transformation would be an environment that would encourage the children to aim high in a really cross curricular way."

The competition is being run in association with Dulux Smarter Spaces, an initiative which promotes the concept of ‘learner-led design’ and the effective use of colour and design in schools.

The aim is to encourage pupils to be actively involved in the decoration planning process, with the belief that by designing their own learning spaces children are more likely to be more engaged in the classroom.

Voting is open until September 8. To vote visit www.schoolofdreams.co.uk/greenhill-primary