Sheffield’s traffic-free family bike ride is wheely good fun

Thousands of cyclists rang their bells with glee in the summer sun as they took to the streets for a specially-organised bike ride around Sheffield city centre.

Riders of all ages an abilities lined up at the start line at Endcliffe Park ready to set off on the HSBC UK City Ride.

The Cyclists make their way through the Winter Gardens. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Let's Ride MC 1

Participants made their way into the city centre on traffic free roads, passing the town hall and Winter Garden, before heading out of town again towards Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground.

Joining the riders on the 8km route were Olympic bronze medalist Katy Marchant and Olympic gold medalist Callum Skinner.

Katy, aged 24, of Leeds, who trained at the city’s English Institute of Sport during the early part of her career, described the route as ‘brilliant’.

She said ir provided cyclists with “a unique opportunity to see their city from a different perspective.”

The Cyclists make their way along Pinstone Street . Picture: Marie Caley NSST Let's Ride MC 2

Yesterday’s event is the fifth of 14 free-to-attend HSBC backed UK City Ride events which are being held across the country this year.

It is supported by British Cycling as part of its ambition to get two million people on their bikes by 2020.

Helen Webster,aged 42, partnership manager for British Cycling, said: “The turn out has been fantastic.

“Sheffield is great for the outdoors and is becoming more and more popular with cyclists.”

Sophie Cuts, eight, of Sheffield, gets ready to take part in the HSBC Let's Ride event. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Let's Ride MC 4

Those taking part agreed that the event was a fantastic way to spend a relaxing Sunday.

Cate Johnson, aged 60, from Sheffield, said: “The roads are closed so you have a clear run and it is a great adventure for the children who are just starting out.

“I have not been out on my bike for a couple of years, but I dusted it off and came down here to take part.

“It is really good for raising the profile of cycling.”

The Cyclists make their way through the Winter Gardens. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Let's Ride MC 7

Stuart Barrett welcomed a recently announced plan by Sheffield Council and Cycle Sheffield to improve access and safety for cyclists around the city, which could include new routes.

The 73-year-old, who is from Swallownest in Rotherham, said: “Some of the cycle lanes just come to a stop so it would be better if they were a bit more joined up. But what a great idea the cycle ride is.

“It brings people together.”

In addition to the main bike ride, youngsters were invited to test their abilities on the HSBC UK Go-Ride course, which featured a series of fun obstacles and different challenges.”