Sheffield's top 12 Tried and Tasted Takeaways

Food lovers are definitely spoiled for choice in Sheffield with an array of cuisine choices from Japanese to Chinese and Indian to Italian.

But, picking the best one is always a tough task on a night-in.

Thankfully, Just Eat have compiled their own list of the best restaurants and takeaways by awarding them the Tried and Tasted status.

Just Eat said that restaurants are recognised for their "consistently high reviews and ratings left by their customers throughout the previous year".

In order for a restaurant or takeaway to receive Tried & Tasted status in 2016 they must have met a number of checks.

The restaurants must have had more than 250, have an average of more than five stars and have a hygiene rating of more than 3 by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the top 12 Tried and Tasted takeaways in Sheffield.

Manu Salwa BBQ Kebab House - S3 8JD

Serving up everything from baltis to bbq chicken Manu Salwa is your one stop shop for tasty takeaway. Be sure to try out their southern fried chicken and pizza while you're at it too, and don't forget about their delicious kebab roll...

Royal Pizza - S6 2LJ

Royal Pizza is situated on Langsett Road in Sheffield and delivers extremely tasty food directly to your door. Royal Pizza who are committed to quality and are committed to you.They offer a delicious variety of Pizzas, Burgers, Chicken and much more.

Abdul's - S11 8JD

Owner Abdul Ghadoor's passion for Asian cuisine is present in very one of the specially-crafted dishes available. Be sure to check the menu for his own recommendations ' like the delicate karri or the lamb nihari for an authentic taste of Asia.

Just Curries - S2 5HP

From all the usual favourites to complex chef's specials, one thing that all our Tried & Tasted reviewers can agree on is the consistently tasty food. An impressive selection of vegetarian specialities are particularly commended by Sheffield's curry-loving herbivores.

Sakushi Japanese - S1 2EG

Proud winners of a British Takeaway Award for best takeaway in Yorkshire and Humber, Saskushi has been a Sheffield staple for seven years. With a diverse menu that encapsulates the essence of Japanese cuisine it's no surprise that Sakushi takes home the crown for number one Tried & Tasted takeaway in Sheffield.

The Greedy Greek Deli - S11 8ZP

This family-run restaurant has been serving up traditional fare since 2003 and uses only imported Greek ingredients for a truly authentic taste. And, with all the cooking undertaken by Mama Tassia ' who's been cooking this way for 25 years ' you're in safe hands.

Radhuni - S2 4LT

Just imagine relaxing in your favourite comfy chair and dreaming about what mouth-watering Indian food you could be devouring tonight? If only you could order online by just a few clicks.

Chilli Banana Pizza and Grill House - S12 2LG

You won't find any chilli bananas here ' just top notch grilled grub and perfect pizzas. They've got loads of great meal deals and specials too, making this top takeaway a particular favourite among families and big groups.

Lotus House - S2 2AD

A fantastic Chinese restaurant and a must eat for an authentic and quality meal.

Prime Pizza - S5 6WN

Prime Pizza is an Indian and fast food takeaway located on Firth Park Road in Sheffield. Not only is there a wide range of Pizza’s on this menu, this takeaway also serves Southern Fried Chicken, Burgers and some very tasty Indian Dishes including all the classics such as Masala, Korma, Bhuna to name just a few.

Harry's Pizza - S7 1LJ

Harry's Pizza offers you a range of Italian and Pizza dishes delivered to your work or home when you order with Just Eat. Pick your favourite dishes from the menu, there's plenty to choose from including Pizzas, Burgers, Kebabs, Chicken and much more!

Pizza Zone - S7 2BG

Pizza Zone is proud to use traditional methods to prepare & cook your food. All their pizzas are made from fresh dough in our premises with our special tomato base, Mozzarella cheese mix & herbs.