Sheffield’s teenage brass band members are hitting the right note

Teenagers across Sheffield are blowing their own trumpet – and brass band leaders want to encourage more youngsters to join up.

The Silver Loxley Band, which started more than a century ago in 1889, is one of the city’s thriving bands.

The band has dozens of members – including many youngsters under the age of 16.

Organisers say the band aims to give youngsters more confidence and support through learning their chosen instrument, whether it is a trumpet or a clarinet.

Youngsters join Loxley’s training band and are hitting the right notes before they take the step up.

Barney Shaw, aged 14, James Webb, 13, Leo Maltby, 14, Lucy Buckley, 15, and Jacob Mercer, 17, are just some of the dedicated young members who give up their spare time to hone their skills and perform in front of brass band fans.

Secretary Stuart Young said the future of the band depends on their rising young teenage stars.

He said: “It’s not something that people usually associate with young people but our teenage band members are vital to our ensemble when we perform.

“They show dedication and conviction in their practice and performances and they learn great skills on how to navigate in a team.

“They are a real credit and some teenage members have gone on to perform in national orchestras – which we are so proud of.

“Performing in a brass band takes a lot of dedication and hard work and our young members are the future of the band’s success.”

The Loxley training band draws potential recruits mainly from Oughtibridge, Deepcar, Wisewood, Wharncliffe Side, Worrall, Wadsley Bridge, Hillsborough, Bradfield, Loxley, Stannington, Rivelin Valley, Crookes, Walkley, Crosspool, Tapton, Fulwood, Ranmoor, Ecclesall and beyond.

Musical director Lee Dunkley said: “We have several instruments that we are able to loan to committed training band members and we encourage these members to join in.”

Loxley’s training band rehearses at Stanwood Methodist Church on Stanwood Drive in Stannington on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

