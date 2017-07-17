Sheffield's new hospital helipad sees 130 landings in first year of operation

Sheffield's new hospital helipad has seen 130 patients being flown in for emergency treatment in its first year of operation.

The helipad at the city's Northern General Hospital officially opened 12 months ago and sees the Yorkshire air ambulance land on average, three times a week.

These landings have taken people involved in serious vehicle crashes and falls where road ambulances struggle to reach the patient.

The old hospital helipad was over 20 years old and due to the distance from the emergency department, patients had to finish their journey by road ambulance, delaying access to life saving treatment.

Around half of the £2 million helipad was donated by the HELP Appeal, a national charity which relies entirely on public donations. The rest was funded by Sheffield Hospitals Charity, thanks to the generosity of people and businesses supporting it.

The helipad currently serves 1.8 million people across Sheffield, South Yorkshire, parts of the Humber, Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

David Reynolds, director of Sheffield Hospitals Charity said: “The new helipad has made a huge difference to the way in which the hospital is able to receive and treat time critical patients and has undoubtedly saved lives I’d like to personally thank all of our supporters, without them this vital facility would not have been completed.

Robert Bertram, chief executive of the HELP Appeal said: “It’s great to see how the HELP Appeal’s donation has made such a difference to a significant number of critically ill patients who were rescued from across the north west.

"As their injuries were so severe, every second counted in getting them to the expert care they urgently needed. We are so proud that the HELP Appeal, through the construction of this onsite hospital helipad, has helped the hospital achieve this for all of the patients affected over the past year."