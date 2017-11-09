Sheffield's new gin bar to open on Abbeydale Road TOMORROW

This weekend looks set to be a great one with the news that Sheffield's newest gin bar will open its doors tomorrow.

Gin lovers can head to Abbeydale Road tomorrow evening to enjoy a night of drinking and relaxing at Sheffield's latest watering hole.

The Gin Bar, which has been built at Vintedge, will house around 60 customers and stock a huge range of local gins, wine and prosecco.

Sally Mastin, who launched the new bar, will welcome friends, family and specially selected guests for a special sneak preview of the bar tonight.

The bar will be the latest addition to Abbeydale Road; already the home of Picture House Social, The Broadfield and plans for a new wine bar have also been submitted to the council.