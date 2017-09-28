Sheffield's Jamie Vardy helps teach children what to do in a terror attack

Sheffield-born footballer, Jamie Vardy, is starring in a new campaign aimed at advising children what to do in the event of a terror attack.

The Leicester City star, who trained at Sheffield Wednesday's academy until he was 16 and played for Stocksbridge Park Steels, is one of a number of celebrities in a video designed to teach 11-16 year-olds what to do if they are ever caught up in an act of terrorism.

The 'Run, Hide and Tell' campaign encourages them to run away if they are able to, hide if they are not and to tell the police of the threat only when it is safe to do so.

Youngsters are also advised against stopping to use their mobiles phones until they are safely away from danger.

It is hoped that the campaign will be supported by schools and colleges across the country.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi, the national policing lead for protective security, said: "We appreciate that talking to young people about terrorism can be scary, for parents and children alike.

"But the atrocities in London and Manchester have sadly resulted in some of the youngest victims of terror this country has ever seen, and if we are able to teach children to act in a way which could potentially save their lives then it is our responsibility to do so.

"We are particularly concerned when we see people – young and old – using their mobiles to film scenes when they should be moving away from the danger. The recent incident in Parsons Green is a good example of this.

"Our research showed that many young people think filming would be a good thing to provide evidence for police. We must get them to understand that the priority must be their safety.

John Cameron, head of NSPCC Helplines, said: "Since April, Childline has already received more than 300 contacts from young people anxious about terrorism, so we know it’s a child welfare issue that is impacting on their emotional wellbeing.

"Adults can help a child by listening to their worries, reassuring them these events are rare, and teaching them to Run, Hide, and Tell.

"Although these conversations might be difficult, the spate of devastating events means that they cannot be brushed under the carpet and we all have a duty to help every child stay safe."