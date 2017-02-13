Sheffield’s ideal home revealed ... and it's not what you'd expect!

Sheffield house-hunters prefer eclectic, traditional accommodation over modern, minimalist living.

And most coveted feature (36%) of modern dream home (here accompanied by 15 fave "our house" songs) in the city is walk-in wardrobe, particularly popular with ladies of the house.

Games room with indoor bowling lanes, model train showroom, golf practice green, gym and garden rooms number among more unusual interior design features on our wish lists.

New research from online interiors retailer Curtains.com reveals, with likes of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Kevin McCloud on Grand Designs showing us possibilities of progressive and alternative housing solutions, Sheffield folk are also feeling inspired.

Most desirable unconventional property, according to respondents in Sheffield, is a sustainable home (29% would live there) followed by converted chapel or church (27%) and traditional thatched cottage (24%) while one in ten found the idea of fantasy-inspired Hobbit House (top ten examples illustrated here) exciting.

When considering green home credentials, sustainability is more important to men than women, with almost a third of males (31%) making it a priority compared to just a quarter of females.

Over half moving decisions are swayed by location, with Sheffielders fantasising about quiet rural life, hand-in-hand with second most important factor of plots of garden.

More than half of Sheffield respondents (51%) would rather live in a small home in premium location as opposed to property with more square footage in cheaper area.

Surprisingly school catchment area, commuter transport links and local crime rates were only important to less than 15% of local folk.

Matteo Fabbi at Curtains.com said: “Interiors magazines are adorned with minimalist, modern interiors full of clean lines, shiny surfaces and open spaces. But, actually, our research has found people are more in favour of cosy homes with traditional features and period character.”

Take a look inside the nation’s dream interiors https://curtains.com/blog/2017/01/11/would-you-live-in-one-of-the-uks-dream-homes/ here.

Most desired unconventional homes:

1. Traditional thatched cottage

2. Sustainable home

3. Converted period chapel

4. Eco-log cabin

5. Hobbit house

6. Glass house

7. Converted boat or canal barge

8. Urban micro-apartment

9. Floating house

10. Lighthouse

Top 10 ‘dream home’ features:

1. Country kitchen

2. Swimming pool & spa facilities

3. Walk in wardrobe

4. Cinema room

5. Converted outhouse

6. A library

7. A man cave

8. Hidden room

9. Secret wine cellar

10. Outdoor bathtub