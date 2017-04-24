Sheffield's first cat café is looking for new staff - including CAT HANDLERS

Sheffield's first cat café is looking for new employees and it could be the purr-fect job for animal lovers.

Tabby Teas announced in March that they would be opening the city's first cat café this spring, sparking mass excitement among cat-lovers.

Despite no official opening date being announced yet, the café has taken the important step of advertising new jobs.

The café have said they've already received numerous enquiries about potential jobs but said they were excited to announce they were ready to begin hiring staff.

Tabby Teas are now looking for a number of Cafe Assistants to help them carry out the day to day running of the café.

Kitchen assistants and front of house workers are both being sought but there's one job that will appears to stand out for all the cat-fanatics.

The café is looking for a number of cat handlers who will "primarly be concerned with the welfare of the cats".

The advert stated: "Their main duties will be feeding and looking after the animals, maintaining a safe and clean environment in the café and “cat house” areas, interacting with customers and answering questions about the cats.

"We will be looking for candidates with a flexible attitude, strong customer service and interpersonal skills, and who are capable of performing all of the above duties to a high standard."

Tabby Teas said the response to the advertisement has already been fantastic, "if not slightly overwhelming".

The cut-off point for applications is Friday, April 28. To apply, send a CV and covering letter to jobs@tabbyteas.co.uk