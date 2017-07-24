Sheffield's first cat café has just revealed its opening date and it's very soon

Have your say

Sheffield's first cat café have revealed they will be opening their doors to customers later this week.

Tabby Teas Cat Café will be opening on Friday, July 28 after first announcing their plans for Sheffield back in March.

Cat-lovers can book online here to have a coffee inside the café on Cemetery Road.

Customers will be charged £7.50 for an hour-and-a-half day booking at the café while an evening booking will cost £5.

The cats will be re-homed from rescue centres and customers have been reminded to treat the animals with respect on their visit.