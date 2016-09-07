Sheffield’s Diamond Building in running to be voted UK’s worst

A Sheffield University building could be named the worst in Britain today.

The £81 million Diamond Building, which opened on Broad Lane last year, is among six architectural projects across the country shortlisted for the 2016 ‘Carbuncle Cup’, run by Building Design magazine.

The ‘winner’ will be announced today.

A spokesman for Building Design said: “Many have struggled to define what the Northern Powerhouse actually is and this building’s unsettling similarity to a hydroelectric plant will not help.

“The allusions are not accidental, the new building provides accommodation for Sheffield University’s engineering students. And with the efficiency of a twin-thrust turbo engine, it commits sins on both the outside and the inside.

“Its desecration of a helpless neighbouring church is successively described by the nominator and a reader as ‘dwarfing’ and ‘drowning’ and space inside is also pronounced as ‘wasted’, ‘unused’ and ‘outrageously mismanaged’.”

The Diamond has been shortlisted alongside Saffron Square, a residential tower in London; One Smithfield, new council offices in Stoke-on-Trent; an extension to Poole Methodist Church, the 5 Broadgate development in London and Lincoln Plaza, also in London.