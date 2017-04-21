Sheffield's Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill expresses sorrow over death of former athlete and teammate

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has expressed her sadness over the death of former British high-jumper Germaine Mason who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Mason, who won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, died after reportedly falling off his bike in East Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday morning.

Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner said Usain Bolt and multiple international medalist Michael Frater came to the aid of the 34-year-old quickly after the accident.

Dame Jessica, who won heptathlon gold at the 2012 London Olympics, joined other British athletes in expressing their sorrow over the tragedy.

The 31-year-old, of Millhouses, tweeted: "This is just awful. Such sad news."

She was speaking just a day after being made a Dame for services to sport at Buckingham Palace.

Retired heptathlete Denise Lewis said: "A tragic loss of such a fun and loving person."

Former sprinter Linford Christie added: "Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day. RIP Germaine. Never forgotten."