Sheffield's Charlie Webster flown back home after Malaria scare in Rio

Television presenter Charlie Webster - born and raised in Sheffield - has arrived back in the UK after falling ill with malaria in Rio.

The 33-year-old ended up in a coma, on a ventilator and needed kidney dialysis after contracting a rare strain of the disease as she cycled from Britain to Brazil ahead of the Olympic Games.

Charlie, who has worked for Sky Sports, ITV and Channel 4 during her career, fell ill just before the start of the Olympic Games after cycling 3,000 miles for charity.

Medics initially thought she was dehydrated but her condition deteriorated and her family flew to her bedside not knowing if she would pull through.

But Charlie is now being treated at St James's Hospital in Leeds, where her condition is still described as serious.

In a statement she thanked the public for their support and said doctors in Brazil had saved her life.

Posting on Twitter, she said: "I'm so grateful to staff at Copa D'Or Hospital in Rio for the care I received, they saved my life.

"The last few weeks have been hell, I'm just so thankful to be here.

"I have the most wonderful family and friends supporting me and the well wishes from the public have been incredible.

I'm happy top be home to continue my recovery in the UK."