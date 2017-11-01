Sheffield's Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes names his top 5 vegan restaurants in city

A tattooed hardcore rocker from Sheffield known for his wild onstage antics has revealed a new side to fans - after announcing his favourite vegan restaurants in the city.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, who is renowned for his energetic onstage performances which have left him covered in blood, has announced his five favourite city eateries to music magazine NME.

The 29-year-old, who comes from Stocksbridge, is a vegan and has heaped praised on a number of restaurants across the city in the article.

He said: “I’m one of the most awkward people ever when it comes to food because I’m vegan and I can’t eat gluten and a bunch of other stuff. A couple of vegan places have popped up recently in Sheffield.

He described Make No Bones in Chesterfield Road as "the best one I’ve eaten at” praising the venue's Kentucky fried tofu.

He said: "It’s not junk food, it’s good soul food with a modern twist.”

Italia Uno in Ecclesall Road is another haunt for Sykes and he added: "It’s a regular Italian place, but they’ve got a really good vegan menu. It’s a really good place, they do a great vegan pizza.”

The Bhaji Shop in Ball Street, Kelham Island was singled out for its bhajis and tapas by Sykes who said: "It’s a cool little vibe. It’s really nice and they change the menu up. But the bhajis are really good, obviously.”

City centre watering hole Bungalows And Bears was dubbed "a good place to go" by Sykes for its "nice relaxed atmosphere" while Burgerlolz in Abbeydale Road was praised as "a vegan burger place and they make these crazy burgers.”

He also urged fans to try out the venue's Freak Shakes, adding: "They’re all the rage – milkshakes that have ice cream and stuff, they do vegan takes on that.

"They have a vegan Oreo cream shake with peanut butter and bananas."

Sykes became a vegetarian in 2003 after watching a documentary about animal cruelty online.

"When I saw how animals are tortured on factory farms, I couldn't justify being a part of that cruelty." he said.

He went on to become one of the faces for PETA, eventually designing charity T-shirts with the slogan "Meat Sucks" and he later became a vegan in 2013.