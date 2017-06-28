Sheffield robbery victim left with 'life changing' injuries

An elderly Sheffield man robbed in a Sheffield street has been left with 'life changing ' injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said an 80-year-old man suffered 'significant injuries' in a robbery in an alleyway near Addy Street, Upperthorpe.

Last week, detectives investigating the robbery revealed that the victim sustained a broken wrist and leg in the robbery but today they described the injuries as 'life changing'.

Detective Constable Dean Craik, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault on an elderly man that has sadly left him with life-changing injuries.

“Despite a public appeal for information last week, we’re yet to identify the person responsible for this violent attack.

“We understand there were several people who may have witnessed the incident, who walked through the same alleyway either at the time of the robbery or a short time before.

“Our appeal this week is to trace and speak to those individuals, as you may hold really useful information.

“Please, if you know anything that might help our investigation, get in touch with police.”

The robber was white, in his 40s, slim, with medium length dark hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a grey hooded top.

It is also believed that he may have bruising to his face from the victim’s attempts to fend him off.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at 11.25pm on Thursday, June 22 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.