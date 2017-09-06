Sheffield road reopens after person is 'knocked over'

Have your say

Police have reopened a Sheffield road this morning after a person was reportedly hit by a car.

Normanton Hill was closed by police at around 7.30 this morning after reports of a 'serious crash' past Linley Lane.

A number of, so far, unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that a person was knocked over by a car on the road.

The road was reopened at around 9am but no details have been provided by police regarding the exact circumstances of the closure.

A man was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2015 after killing a teenage girl in a hit-and-run crash on the same street.

Jasmyn Chan, 14, died when she was hit by a car on Normanton Hill while crossing the road.

Naseeb Ellahi pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after hitting Jasmyn at 60moh before driving off.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow.