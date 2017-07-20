Sheffield road 'destroyed' as burst water main leaves residents in chaos

Have your say

Residents in a Sheffield village have been left without water and are facing travel chaos this morning after a burst main.

Langsett Road South and Bridge Hill are closed this morning and commuters face standstill traffic after a burst water main "destroyed the road".

Oughtibridge Primary School has told parents not to bring their children to school with buses also being diverted as a result.

Local resident Richard Coventry said that the massive burst main had "destroyed the road" and that residents were facing chaos and standstill traffic on Low Road.

Many residents have complained to Yorkshire Water that they have no or low water in their homes.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said that bus services are diverting via Halifax Road and will not service Oughtibridge or Whancliffe Side.

Oughtibridge Primary said that they've been told it will be between 4-6 hours before engineers can say how long it will take to fix the problem.

More to follow.