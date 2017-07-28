Sheffield road closed this morning after rush-hour car crash

Have your say

A Sheffield road was closed this morning at rush hour after a car crash.

Police were called to Penistone Road this morning at around 8am following the incident near a set of traffic lights.

Motorists reported that traffic was backed up to Hillfoot Bridge following the crash.

Police closed the road as they cleared the vehicles and debris.

It is not yet known at this point if there were any injuries following the crash.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment over any injuries.