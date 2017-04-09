Sheffield road closed late last night due to police incident

A Sheffield road was closed for almost an hour late last night due to a police incident.

Barnsley Road, between Norwood Road and Firshill Avenue was closed at around 11.30pm last night due to the police incident.

Sheffield's Streets Ahead tweeted that the road closure was due to a "police incident" and said that their team were also on site.

Residents reported that there was a high police presence in the area as well as a police helicopter.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

