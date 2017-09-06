Sheffield road closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS after 'serious crash'

Have your say

Police have warned Sheffield commuters to expect delays this morning after closing a road in both directions following a serious crash.

Normanton Hill was closed in both directions at around 7.30am after, what eye-witnesses have described as a a 'serious accident'.

Buses have been diverted via Linley Lane towards Ecclesfield, via Silkstone Road and Dyke Vale Road towards Crystal Peaks.

No further details of any injuries have been reported at this time.

More to follow.