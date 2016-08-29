Sheffield Retail Quarter ‘could create 5,000 jobs’

Almost 5,000 jobs will be created through the planned £480 million overhaul of Sheffield city centre, council bosses have revealed.

Planning bosses have highlighted the massive potential boost to local employment from the long-awaited Sheffield Retail Quarter scheme.

They said around 1,200 construction workers would be required during the building of the new developments around the city centre - which are due to start in the near-future with the building of new offices for HSBC.

And a study has estimated a potential 4,779 jobs could be created in total as a result of new shop and office space being created.

As part of the plans, a new employment and training strategy is to be created to ensure local people benefit from the new job opportunities.

A report going to the council’s planning committee says: “The Sheffield Retail Quarter will represent one of the most significant construction projects in Sheffield.

“It will therefore have a beneficial impact on the local construction sector, generating employment and reducing income deprivation in the short-term.

“It is estimated there will be net employment generation of around 1,219 new full-time equivalent jobs during construction across Sheffield.

“In the longer term employment will be generated through the provision of new commercial floorspace.

“In total, the development could create in the region of 4,779 jobs, more than half of which are expected to be taken by local people.

“We know that there is capacity in the local labour market – illustrated by a local claimant count rate that is slightly higher than the national average – and the population is well educated, and includes a young student population that will benefit from short-term, flexible jobs.

“To further enhance the employment opportunities for local people, it is expected that an employment and training strategy will be developed with the city council, covering both the construction and operational phases of the development.”

Councillors are being asked to approve the ‘design principles’ behind the New Retail Quarter plans tomorrow.

It is hoped the long-awaited scheme will transform the area between Barker’s Pool, Pinstone Street and Charter Square.

The first phase of the project is due to involve the building of new offices for HSBC on the site of the former Grosvenor House Hotel, which is earmarked for demolition.