Sheffield restaurants still trading for now as Handmade Burger Co goes into administration

A popular burger chain which has two restaurants in Sheffield are still trading despite the company going into administration.

Handmade Burger Co which has restaurants at Valley Centretainment and Meadowhall, are still operating while administrators look to find a buyer.

A press statement from administrators Leonard Curtis Recovery said nine out of the company's 29 restaurants were closed with the loss of 163 jobs.

A spokesman said: "The remaining restaurants continue to trade as normal under the joint administrators’ control and they hope to find a solution which will enable as many jobs as possible to be preserved.

“The Joint Administrators intend to seek approval from the Companies’ creditors to a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which is considered to be the best outcome for all creditors.

“If this cannot be achieved then the joint administrators will seek to find a buyer for the business. "

All of the Sheffield restaurants social media and web pages have been taken offline.