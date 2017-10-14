Sheffield restaurant considering scrapping meal scheme for homeless after staff are 'spat at and abused'

A popular Sheffield restaurant is considering scrapping a scheme which gives out free food and drink to whose who need it after staff were spat at and abused.

Nourish on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre operate a 'Pay it Forward Tree' scheme which offers customers to buy food and drink for people on the streets.

But over the last few months, staff at the healthy eating takeout have been spat at and swore at when workers tell people using the service there is no meal to give out.

Others have been high on drugs and smoke cigarettes inside the premises. The business has also suffered two attempted break-ins in the last month alone.

Bosses have called on Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield Bid and charities to do more to tackle the behaviour.

A Nourish spokesman said: "Over the past few months we have experienced an increase in anti-social behaviour from those who use our 'Pay it Forward Tree' to the point we are now seriously considering completely scrapping the scheme altogether.

"Not only does this service cost us significantly in a financial sense, but it has also become tiring and strenuous to manage all of the issues. We are not here to solve the problem of hunger amongst those who need a warm meal, we just try and do our bit, the best we can. In return we do not deserve the behaviour we have been subjected to in recent times.

"With this in mind we issue the following open letter, which we ask all those who come to us for a meal, a smile, a coffee and some warmth to take on board.

"We also publicly call Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield BID and ALL charities involved in dealing with this growing problem in Sheffield to COME TOGETHER with a REAL plan of action. You are currently FAILING those in need, the businesses of Sheffield and those who live and work in the city centre."

Nourish have posted a 'code of conduct' for people using the service to abide by when using the service

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council has been contacted to comment.