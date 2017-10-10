Sheffield residents to air off-road bikes concerns at special meeting

Have your say

Arbourthorne residents will hear how police plan to tackle the off-road bike problem in their suburb at a special meeting tomorrow.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings and Inspector Jason Booth will be at the meeting at 6pm at the Arbourthorne Social Centre on East Bank Road.

They will join Sheffield councillors Ben Miskell, Julie Dore and Jack Scott.

Coun Scott encouraged residents to attend to air their views on the issues, which he said had been ‘particularly apparent’ over the past six months.

“We know that crime, antisocial behaviour and off-road bikes have become a big problem in Arbourthorne,” Coun Scott said.

Coun Scott said the meeting was a result of increased reports of off-road bikers during the councillors’ surgeries in the suburb.

"We need to hear from people and collate these concerns, but most importantly, take action.

"It's about working together as a community, and seeing how we can help people come together in a better way."

Text Coun Miskell to register your interest to attend the meeting on 07500 765 804, or click here

Registering is optional.