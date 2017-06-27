Sheffield residents rescued from sixth floor of block of flats after arson attack

Residents were rescued from the sixth floor of a block of flats in Sheffield after an arson attack this morning.

Firefighters used a turntable ladder to reach two residents from the sixth floor of a block on North Bank, off the Wicker, after a fire broke out in a communal corridor.

Fire service investigators believe that the blaze, which was discovered at 6.30am, was started deliberately.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters were called to a block of flats at North Bank in Sheffield just after 6.30am.

"Six fire crews from Central, Parkway, Rivelin, Elm Lane and Birley Moor stations attended the incident.

"The small fire was on a corridor on the sixth floor.

"A turntable ladder was used to rescue two people from the sixth floor.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire which was contained in the corridor area.

"Following an initial fire investigation the fire is believed to have been started deliberately."