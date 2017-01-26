Sheffield residents’ efforts to clean up the streets

Grime-fighting residents are joining together to take part in two days of cleaning action in bid to tidy their community.

Residents will be out in force today and tomorrow to tackle rubbish on the Woodthorpe and Lower Manor estates in Sheffield.

They will be joined by staff members from housing provider Acis.

Lianne Shepherd, Acis Neighborhood Manager, said: “The event is about having our presence on the estate working with local partners and customers to have a general tidy up following the Christmas break. It is a great opportunity to not only take pride in our estates but to engage with our customers.”

The volunteers aim to pick up as much litter as they can, showing the difference people can make to improve the area around them.

The first big tidy up will start from Nodder Road shops at 8.30am today.

The second big tidy up event will take place tomorrow at 12.30pm, starting from Pipworth Community Primary School on Pipworth Road.

Other interested residents are also welcome to join the effort.

Equipment will be supplied though volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and hi-vis vests if they have them.

The action days come as figures released by the UK’s biggest anti-litter campaign, Keep Britain Tidy, revealed that over 30 million tonnes of litter are collected from streets across the country each year.

The cost of keeping the streets clean is £1billion a year to the taxpayer.

Litter-bugs can be fined £80 for dropping litter. Last year 44,000 people across the country were prosecuted for this.