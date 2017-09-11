Sheffield receives huge funding boost to develop new research and technology for patients

Sheffield will play a 'leading role' in the development of new technologies for patients with long-term health conditions thanks to two major funding awards.

Adults and children with medical conditions are set to benefit from an innovative new research co-operative thanks to a £1.1m grant from the National Institute of Health Research.

The Children and Young People MedTech Co-operative, based at Sheffield Children's Hospital, is being established to support the development of technology specifically for child health.

Sheffield Children's Hospital will work as a centre of expertise in collaboration with other children's healthcare Trusts across the country bringing together patients, clinicians, researchers, commissioners and industry to benefit children with epilepsy, muscle disorders, respiratory conditions, sleep disorders, childhood cancer and rare diseases.

Eleven other co-operatives are being set up around the UK, with the devices for Dignity MedTech Co-Operative to be based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

The news, seen as a 'double win' for city health bosses sees Sheffield hosting the only specialist children's co-operative, both of which will aim towork together to create medical technology to improve treatment and outcomes for patients with chronic conditions.

Professor Paul Dimitri, clinical director of the new CYP MedTech at Sheffield Children's said: "I'm incredibly proud that Sheffield has been chosen as host for two of these co-operatives.

"We are looking forward to working collaboratively with the Devices for Dignity and other research co-operatives around the country to focus on the much needed areas of child health technology development. This is another step on a really exciting journey that could bring significant innovation to the world of healthcare."]

Professor Wendy Tindale, scientific director for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and chair of the NIHR Devices for Dignity MedTech Co-operative, said: “We are delighted to have successfully secured this funding from the National Institute for Health Research.

"By 2018 it is estimated that 2.9 million people in England will be living with two or more long-term health conditions. Typically these conditions are managed in isolation, which is not always effective for patients or in determining the suitability of technology to help and empower them.

“The NIHR Devices for Dignity MedTech Co-operative will build on our proven track record of bringing a range of experts together with patients to provide technological solutions to every day challenges that people face.”