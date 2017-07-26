Sheffield pupils take campaign all the way to Parliament

Sheffield pupils have represented 300,000 young people, campaigning in Parliament for increased investment in education.

The 12 students, from King Edward VII School in Broomhill, spoke out on behalf of the Send My Friend to School campaign, which calls for further investment in the power of education around the world.

A spokesman for the campaign said: “World leaders have made clear a promise to ensure every child in the world gets a quality education by 2030, but a key piece of the puzzle is missing – the money to pay for this education, leaving the global picture with 263 million children missing out on school, and many of those in school not learning.

“To get the attention of their local MPs, thousands and thousands of young people across the country have been creating eye-catching paper jigsaw pieces, symbolising that there is a missing piece in the global education puzzle – the money to pay for good quality schooling.

“Many have added their own messages about why they think the UK should invest in the power of education.”

Pupils Ellen Withington and Amy Range were selected to become Send My Friend Campaign Champions, and met with local MP Paul Blomfield, as well as other parliamentarians and ministers at the recent event.

Ellen said: “It was such an exciting day. I was honoured to represent 300,000 people across the country who believe in such a good cause. I really enjoyed talking one to one with the MPs and getting them on board with this worthwhile cause because why should a child be denied a basic human right, the right to an education.”