Sheffield pupils donate thousands of items of old school uniform to Africa

Thousands of items of old school uniform have been donated to African children by pupils from a Sheffield school.

When school leaders and governors at a Bradfield School, in Worrall, decided to give pupils a smart new look, youngsters decided not to let their old uniform go to waste.

They set up a recycling operation in school to collect and pack thousands of items of donated school jumpers, T-shirts, hoodies, cardigans and trousers.

The school teamed up with aid charity National Police Aid Convoys to donate items to schoolchildren in Malawi.

The items are now packed in a container and ready to set sail to Africa over the next few weeks.

Year 10 pupil Scarlett Cooper, aged 15, said: "All of my friends brought in our old uniform and it was brilliant to see it loaded onto the van, ready to be shipped to schools in Malawi.

"It makes you realise just how privileged we are here in Sheffield and I'm pleased that our old uniform can be recycled and put to good use."

Youngsters made a promotional film as part of the project to persuade their family and friends to get involved.

Headteacher Ian Gilbert said: "We like to get involved in projects like these because it helps our students to understand how others live in different parts of the world and how they can work together to make a difference.

"I'm so proud of our youngsters arranging this collection that I'm sure will be put to good use over in Malawi."

Staff and pupils with the donated items

Citizenship teacher Ben Miskel added: "Seeing children get excited about participating in projects like this really is the most pleasurable part of my job."

The items are being sent to students at Nandife School, in southern Malawi, where just 16 staff teach children in eight classrooms.

National Police Aid Convoys was set up in 1993 and delivers emergency and development aid all over the world.