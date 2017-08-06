Sheffield pub the Closed Shop to re-open under new lease

A Sheffield pub which locals fought to keep open under a share plan has closed again this week, and will re-open under a new lease by a Sheffield brewery.

The Closed Shop on Commonside, Crookesmoor's last day of trading under the share agreement, which was set up by locals in May, was on Wednesday.

Sheffield firm Stancill Brewery began a commercial lease today on behalf of owners Punch Taverns.

RELATED COVERAGE: Community fights for the future of Closed Shop pub

The staff, minus manager Chris Rodgers, have been invited to re-apply for their jobs.

Mr Rodgers will seek employment and accommodation for his young family elsewhere.

He was disappointed to lose his job and home, but Mr Rodgers said the community would benefit from the pub staying open.

"In one respect, we have to look positively at this," he said.

"We were only meant to run the pub for four to eight weeks, and it's been about 13-and-a-half," he said.

"We've provided employment for 10 people, and hosted community events like quizzes and parties.

He thanked locals for their passion in keeping the pub open.

"We've got some great people in the local area who have shown their support, and were excited about securing the long-term future of the pub," he said.

The campaign to save the pub got underway in April, when concerned locals met at the Hallamshire House across the road.

Mr Rodgers was less positive about Stancill's 'lack of communication' to his staff.

He said they found out two weeks before the takeover that their jobs weren't secure.

"It's a shame really," Mr Rodgers said.

"I think it could have been arranged with better communication on the part of the company taking over."

Thomas Gill, managing director of Stancill Brewery said: “I am pleased to confirm that as of 4:00pm today (10th August), Stancill Brewery has signed a 20 year lease which will see the company secure the long term future of the Closed Shop. The efforts undertaken by the local community over the past few weeks, reflect the high regard with which it is held and being able to give this much-loved pub a secure future is news which will be welcomed by all.

“When we initially expressed an interest in helping to save the pub from closure, we believed there would be a handover period to enable a smooth transition. Regrettably, for reasons beyond our own control, this has not been possible. However, I would like to place on record that it has always been our intention to offer positions to all existing members of staff, including Mr Rodgers within our business. Regrettably we have not received a response from him regarding the position he was offered and so we have concluded that he has decided to pursue his employment elsewhere.

“ Our legal negotiations with Punch Taverns have taken a significant amount of time, much longer than we could have ever anticipated. Despite several months of negotiations, it has only been today that we have been able to agree terms and secure the lease. Despite the complexity and confidential nature of these legal negotiations, wherever possible we have tried to be as open and transparent regarding our intentions for the future of The Closed Shop.

“I have met with the community group and discussed our plans and intentions for pub. Upon leaving, we felt confident understood our position and supported our exciting plans for the venue.

“We believe pubs form the beating heart of Sheffield’s local communities. They are places where people come to meet friends, relax, and enjoy a pint of locally produced beer. Throughout the year, all of our pubs host a varied event calendar, ranging from supporting live music acts, providing a facility for local artisan food producers to showcase their produce, whilst events like our recent Nor-Folk festival and Jock-Fest which takes place this weekend help to raise funds to support a number of local charities. We’re a proudly independent, South Yorkshire business and look forward to welcoming regulars back to the Closed Shop when it re-opens its doors next week.

“We will provide a further update regarding the re-opening of the Closed Shop in due course. ”