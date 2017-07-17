Sheffield project thrilled to be in the running for award

A Sheffield-based support project has beaten hundreds of organisations nationwide, to be shortlisted in the latest Stoves Community Kitchens campaign, and is in the running to win up to £5,000 worth of kitchen appliances.

Community Kitchens, which launched in 2015 and is run by British cooking brand Stoves, seeks to enrich projects in the local community by offering a total of £20,000 in appliances to help them transform their kitchen facilities.

And now Endeavor in Sheffield, which offers personal development and life skills for young people, primarily those missing from education or with learning difficulties, has beaten off entries from across the country to make the final shortlist of just ten charities and organisations.

Success in the competition would allow Endeavour to develop a teaching kitchen which will consist of several cooking stations including hobs, ovens, sinks and cooking equipment. Ultimately, this will allow Endeavour to expand its vocational offering, providing an opportunity for young people to study for catering and hospitality qualifications.

Jonathan Casley, commercial director of Stoves’ parent company, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, said: “We fully believe that the heart of the home - and the community - is the kitchen, and we are therefore always keen to support charities and projects who are putting something back into their communities.

“Since the competition started two years ago, we’ve provided charities and projects with more than £50,000 of appliances which have proved invaluable in helping them reaching the most vulnerable in their communities.”

Visit http://wshe.es/N6s4YGbT to vote before August 20.