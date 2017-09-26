Sheffield primary school to get £20,000 playground improvements

The youngster children at a Sheffield primary school are getting a new playground thanks to kind-hearted shoppers.

The nursery and reception playground at Woodseats Primary School, in Woodseats, is getting more than £20,000 of improvements after the school won a Tesco Bags of Help Scheme competition.

Building work in a playground at Woodseats Primary. Picture: @WoodseatsPri

The competition saw customers in eight local Tesco stores vote for their favourite of three shortlisted projects at the checkout - with Woodseats Primary getting the most votes.

The school won £12,000 from the Tesco competition after been entered by governor Alison Riocreux, who also secured an additional £10,000 in National Lottery Funding for the project.

Headteacher Sinéad Fox said: "We are delighted to have secured matched funding to help enhance our Early Years provision.

"The renovated outdoor space will support open ended play for our children and will allow them to develop their social skills alongside their physical development.

A slide will feature in the new playground area. Picture: @WoodseatsPri

"Our Early Years team have worked very closely with the designers to ensure the children find the new playground exciting, challenging and full of endless possibilities."

The aim of the project is to create an outdoor space for nursery and reception pupils constructed from natural material, giving youngsters the chance to take part in lots of physical play.

It will include a mixture of different surfaces such as artificial grass, wooden decking and paving, with some upright posts so children can invent tents, dens and games by adding netting and canvas.

It is hoped the work will be finished by mid October.