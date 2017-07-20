Sheffield primary school tells pupils not to come in after huge nearby water leak

Have your say

A Sheffield primary school has been forced to close today after a nearby road flooded.

Oughtibridge Primary School revealed on Twitter that they would not be opening the school today following a burst water main in the village.

The school apologised for the closure and have been forced to reschedule the Year 6 leavers event planned for this afternoon.

Yorkshire Water said it would be 4-6 hours before they knew how long it would take to fix the problem.

Many residents in the village have been left without any water in their homes as a result of the problem.

Langsett Road South has been closed in both directions between Bridge Hill/Station Lane and Birch House Avenue.

Stagecoach Supertram said their services are diverting via Halifax Road and not serving Oughtibridge or Wharncliffe Side.