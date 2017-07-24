Sheffield primary school recognised for its sports provision

A Sheffield primary school has been recognised for its excellent sports provision for the second consecutive year.
Mosborough Primary School, in Mosborough, has been awarded a gold accreditation for the School Games Mark.
The award is a government led scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for the quality of their school sport provision during an academic year.
It is the second year running that Mosborough Primary School has been awarded the gold award.
