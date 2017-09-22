Search

Sheffield primary school recognised for its geography work

Charlie Dawson and Jack Hollis work on the laptop at Mosborough Primary School
A Sheffield primary school has been recognised for the work it does around geography.

Mosborough Primary School, in Mosborough, has been awarded a silver Geography Quality Mark from by The Geographical Association.

The award process encourages and supports schools to reflect on their work and strive for the highest quality in their teaching.

The primary school is one of only 67 schools nationally to be recognised this year.