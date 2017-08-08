Sheffield primary school maintains its good rating from Ofsted

Have your say

A Sheffield primary school is celebrating after retaining its top rating from the education watchdog.

Arbourthorne Community Primary, in Arbourthorne, was rated as 'good' overall following a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors- the same judgment it received in 2012.

The school was rated good in four key areas, while its early years provision was judged as outstanding.

Inspectors praised the 'excellent' leadership of executive headteacher, Vanessa Langley, who ensures that pupils 'get off to the best start possible'.

Teaching was described as 'effective' and inspectors found that pupils make good progress throughout the school.

The report said: "The excellent leadership of the executive headteacher is ensuring that Arbourthorne pupils get off to the best start possible.

"She is uncompromising in her leadership and determined that every child will do well.

"The head of school has robustly supported the executive headteacher to improve teaching.

"Teaching over time is effective, so pupils make good progress throughout the school."

The inspection report added that children start at the school with skills well below those typically seen, but the outstanding teaching in the early years is helping youngsters to make 'rapid gains' from low starting points.

It said that pupils benefit from a inspired curriculum and pupils receive many opportunities to develop their knowledge beyond English and maths.

However, the number of pupils found to be persistently absent from school is above national figures.

Inspectors highlighted several areas which needs to be worked on for the school to further improve.

The quality of teaching must be improved across key stages 1 and 2 to ensure that pupils make the accelerated progress to diminish the attainment gaps with their peers nationally, as must the quality of leadership and management.