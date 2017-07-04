Sheffield primary school develops its reading provision for its youngest pupils

Little bookworms at a Sheffield primary school have been busy developing their reading skills.

Beck Primary School's nursery, Little Beck, has been working alongside the Sheffield Library service to develop a love of reading among its two-year-old children.

Ashleigh and Ebony Simpson reading books

The service regularly visits the nursery, in Shiregreen, with its library bus.

Anne Frost, from the library service, said: "I always receive a warm, enthusiastic reception from families, children and staff when I visit Little Beck with the Little Library Bus.

"The staff at Little Beck recognise the importance of reading for pleasure from an early age and encourage parents to read to their children everyday as part of their daily routine.”

As well as reading activities in Little Beck, children and families have also had the chance to attend the annual Bookstart celebrations this year.

Jaylen Lawrenson enjoys reading at nursery

Lyndsey Barron, the school’s home-school link worker said, “We attended a Sheffield Libraries Fairy tale event in the Peace Gardens on the June 6.

"We hired a coach and 40 of our parents and children attended this with us.

"There were a range of activities, dancing, singing and acting out Goldilocks Songs, as well as a visit from The Gruffalo and the library Book Start Bear.

"Our children enjoyed spending time with the Bookstart Bear and were eager to have lots of photos taken with him."

Jaxon Colley

Head of school, Jenny Coats, is particularly pleased by the impact these early reading activities are having on the children’s development.

She said: “We opened Little Beck two-year-old provision two years ago and since then we have really noticed how much children’s early reading skills have developed before they even come into school. It’s making a real difference."