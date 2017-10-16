Sheffield Poundland stores sells more £1 sex toys than almost anywhere else in Britain

The Sheffield branches of Poundland sell more £1 sex toys than almost any other place in Britain, it has been revealed.

The discount chain - which has shops in Meadowhall, Castle Square and Crystal Peaks - recently added more intimate products to its best-selling sex toys line.

The new products, which are branded under the name Nooky, cost just £1 and include an item described as a "Finger Fun Stimulator" for women and a "Joy Ring" which is aimed at men.

And now the store has revealed that more of the toys are sold in Sheffield than virtually anywhere else in Britain - apart from Hull.

According to Poundland bosses the largest amount of gadgets — more than 47,000 — were sold in Hull, which is also Britain’s City of Culture.

Bosses said the range of sex toys were selling at the rate of one a second.

Hull was followed by Sheffield and Milton Keynes. Lowest sales were in Nuneaton where only 90 were sold.

Poundland's trading controller Chris Burns said: “We’ve been thrilled by the demand for the new range across the UK.

"We are currently delivering thousands of additional items to stores who’ve sold out, so couples can continue to get their Nooky wherever they live.”

The high-street retailer has also launched some water resistant lube as part of the range.

Poundland already sells sex toys, launching a £1 vibrator at its branches last year.

In March, the budget-friendly revealed they sell 5,000 of the saucy products each WEEK.