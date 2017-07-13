Two police officers injured in an axe attack in Sheffield have been nominated for national bravery awards.

HEADLINE - Sheffield police officers nominated for bravery award after axe attack

Nathan Sumner

Two police officers injured in an axe attack in Sheffield have been nominated for national bravery awards.

PC Lisa Bates, aged 32 and PC Mark Garrett, 38, were attacked by Nathan Sumner when they responded to calls about a domestic incident at a flat in Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley, in April 2016.

Sumner partially-severed PC Bates' finger and fractured her skull in the attack. The officer also broke her leg jumping down a staircase in a desperate attempt to escape.

PC Garrett was also injured during the attack, for which Sumner was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial.

Sumner was taken to psychiatric hospital after his trial and detained under the Mental Health Act.

He will be transferred to prison once he is deemed fit.

The officers are among 71 from across the country nominated for Police Federation bravery awards, with the winners to be announced tonight.

Zuleika Payne, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, said: “PCs Lisa Bates, Mark Garrett and all of the officers who responded to this incident showed immense courage, conducting themselves with the upmost professionalism and demonstrated what is at the heart of who police officers are and what we are about.

"It is safe to say that this incident rocked, not only those who work in Sheffield but the wider policing family.

"The public response and support for Lisa, Mark and their colleagues was phenomenal.

“The effects of this attack are long-lasting for the officers and their families. They have coped with everything admirably and I am honoured to put them forward for this national award.”