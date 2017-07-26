Sheffield police crackdown on off road bikes during summer holidays

Youngsters are being urged not to spend their summer holidays tearing around the streets of Sheffield on noisy off road motorbikes.

Police are warning young people that the illegal use of off road bikes will not be tolerated and owners face having them confiscated.

Inspector Chris Lewis, of the Sheffield North East Local Policing Team, said: "As the school summer holidays have started, the police off road bike team will be working across the city throughout the holiday period to address the illegal use of off road bikes.

"Not only will the riders be prosecuted, where offences have been committed, but if legislation allows, their bikes will be seized and we will work together with housing providers to see whether, as tenants they have breached their tenancy conditions and will run the risk of eviction."

Contact police with information about off road motorbike use on 101.