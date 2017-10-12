Sheffield people swear 11 times an hour, new survey reveals

Foul-mouthed Sheffield folk swear 11 times an hour - more than the national average, a new survey has revealed.

People in the city cuss and curse on average every five and a half minutes, according to the study by Soap Supplier.

The average Brit swears nine times an hour - but Yorkshire was named as one of the UK's sweariest places, with 11 four letter words an hour.

Those in Greater London and Wales swear the most (12 times an hour) while South Westerners and East Midlanders swear the least (7 times an hour)

The survey, which polled 2,000 adults, found that men swear slightly more often than women, (10 times an hour, compared to women’s 8 times an hour).

When broken down by region, Soap Supplier discovered that it’s the Welsh who are one of the biggest culprits in the cursing league.

They swear as many as 12 times per hour, or once every five minutes .

Blasting swearwords is clearly now commonplace across the country, but what’s more shocking is that we’re not even watching our language at work.

The survey revealed that over a third of us (35%) have sworn at our boss, and of those who admitted to it, 64% were men and 36% were women.

Equally as bad, over a third of Brits (37%) have also been sworn at by their boss; with 71% of those saying it’s a regular occurrence.

Swearing is clearly deeply ingrained in our language, as embarrassingly 1 in 5 Brits admit to accidentally swearing in an interview.

The results also revealed workers in the energy industry uss the most profane language, with 65% admitting to swearing. In comparison, only 29% of those who work in pharmaceuticals curse at work.

Nicky Story from Soap Supplier says: “It appears swearing is a big part of our everyday language – but there is a time and a place.

"Dropping the f-bomb at work may be your way of letting off steam, but it may be also offending co-workers, so make sure to gauge the cursing culture in the office before you turn the air blue.

"In some situations there really is no excuse for bad language – make sure to wash your mouth out before an interview!”